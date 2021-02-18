Coffee County pelted with Wednesday night snow

The Coffee County area picked up between 2 and 5 inches of snow overnight Wednesday, causing hazardous driving conditions and forcing many businesses to close on Thursday. The Coffee County and Manchester City governments were also closed on Thursday, in addition to local schools.
It made for good fun for the area children and those young at heart. Thunder Radio had over 150 photo submissions from our listeners to the Thunder Radio Facebook page.
Another light round of winter weather made its way through the area Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to remain frigid – with a high temperature of 31 and a low temperature near 12 on Friday. However, conditions should begin to thaw on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and in the 50s on Sunday.
The ice and snow have wreaked havoc on the local power grid. Duck River Electric has worked to restore power to thousands throughout the week. As of late Thursday afternoon, there were still 1,300 DREMC members without power.
See a few of the photos submitted to Thunder Radio below: