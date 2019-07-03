Coffee County passes budget without tax increases, raises coming for corrections officers

Coffee County’s fiscal budget for the new year is approved with no tax increases. The county pulled approximately $600,000 from its reserve fund to balance the budget and keep property taxes at the same levels. Part of the budget will include raises for corrections officers at the Coffee County Jail – moving wages for jailers from $12.22 to $14.28 per hour. Money to cover these raises comes from closing the jail workhouse. WMSR news will speak to sheriff Chad Partin about this next week.
The fiscal budget runs from July 1 through June 30.