Coffee County officials urge everyone to complete 2020 Census

Local officials continue to urge Coffee County citizens to complete their 2020 Census.
As of Thursday, Coffee County has a 69.8 percent self-response rate. This is tied for seventh out of Tennessee’s 95 counties and is just 0.2 percent shy of the self-response rate of the entire 2010 census.
“This is an important Census for us here in Manchester and Coffee County,” said Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman. “It is vital for our infrastructure, our schools and our ability to get grants that everyone respond to the Census.”
One study has revealed that for every person who is not counted, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal funding over the next 10 years.
To respond to the Census, you can call 1-844-330-2020. You can also complete it online by clicking here.