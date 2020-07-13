Coffee County now has 50 active cases of COVID-19

There are now 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 152 positive tests in Coffee County. Of these, 102 have recovered – leaving approximately 50 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there are approximately 27,019 active cases. Since testing began in March, there have been 64,737 confirmed cases. Of these, 36,996 have recovered. There have been 722 confirmed deaths. In total, there have been 3,284 hospitalizations in Tennessee.
Tests have also increased significantly – with 1,053,424 tests administered.