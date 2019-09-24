Coffee County new American Job Center to open Oct. 1

Job seekers in the Coffee County area will soon have access to the newest American Job Center (AJC) in Tennessee. Starting Oct. 1, Tullahoma’s AJC begins operating at its new location at 315 NW Atlantic St.
The comprehensive job center offers a wide range of services for job seekers including job search assistance, job training information, a computer resource room, as well as help writing resumes and other services geared toward finding Tennesseans new employment.
“Our new location will allow us to better serve our customers in the Coffee County area with a larger, more modern building with a large parking area,” said Jennifer Henry, program manager for Southern Middle Tennessee. “The new AJC will also allow us to better serve employers with a private conference room for job fairs and a private computer lab for workshops and classes.”
The AJC has a business services team that works with local employers to help provide them the qualified workforce they need to be successful in their industries. A team of veteran representatives also works out of the AJC to assist former military as they transition into the civilian workforce.
The current AJC at 111 E. Lincoln St. will close Thursday, Sept. 26, as staff transitions into the new location. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (TDLWD) mobile American Job Center will operate at that location through Monday, Sept. 30. The mobile AJC can provide nearly all of the services a customer will find inside a traditional job center.
“Job services in Tullahoma will continue, uninterrupted during the move, thanks to the mobile AJC,” said Deniece Thomas, TDLWD Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Development and Learning. “When this new job center opens, job seekers in the Coffee County area will have the very best resources available to them.”
The new American Job Center located at 315 NW Atlantic St. will operate Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. CT.
In partnership with the state of Tennessee, the Southern Middle Tennessee Workforce Development Board operates the Tullahoma AJC, along with job centers across the 13-county Southern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area.
Job seekers with questions about the new job center can call 931-454-1905 for additional information.