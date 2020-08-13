Coffee County near passing Census response rate from 2010

Coffee County is nearing the mark to surpassing the self-response rate of the last US Census.
Currently, Coffee County has a 68.9 percent self-response rate to the 2020 Census. For the previous Census, in 2010, Coffee County’s self-response rate was 70.
Currently, Coffee County has the sixth best response in the entire state of Tennessee out of 95 counties. Local officials encourage everyone to complete Census data. One study shows that for every person that goes uncounted, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal funding.
You can complete your Census in just about 5-10 minutes on our website at www.thunder1320.com by clicking here or by calling this number: 1-844-330-2020. If you do not self-respond, a census taker will visit you soon. Census takers began hitting the street in Coffee County this week.