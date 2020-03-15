Coffee County, Manchester, Tullahoma schools shut down over virus concerns

The Coffee County and Manchester City School Systems will be closing for an extended period of time due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Both school systems will be closing between March 16 and March 20. Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson released a statement Sunday.
“The concern over the coronavirus is unprecedented. As a result, Coffee County Schools will be taking unprecedented action.”
A decision regarding following weeks will be released on Friday, March 19 by noon from city schools and 3 p.m. from Coffee County Schools.
“Closing schools will have an impact on working parents, will affect the labor force of local industries and may prevent some students from receiving a nutritious meal. We do not take the decision to close school lightly because of the effects it has on everyone,” explained Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Manchester City Schools. “However, given the information provided regarding coronavirus or COVID-19, we believe it is in the best interest of our schools and community to close school for an extended period of time.”
According to Vaughn, all city school sponsored activities are also suspended.
In reference to county schools, Dr. Lawson said County Schools would follow guidance from the TSSAA in regards to athletic events and that administration and coaches would contact players as information is available.