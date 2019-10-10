Coffee County, Manchester schools partner to host mobile food pantry

Coffee County and Manchester City Schools are partnering together to host a Mobile Food Pantry for families in need on Friday, November 15th at First Baptist Church of Manchester. A Mobile Food Pantry is a large scale food distribution in which food items are delivered via Second Harvest Food Bank to a designated location for immediate distribution to those in need.
“We, Coffee County and Manchester City Schools, are excited to offer this opportunity for our families. By working together, this allows us to ensure we are serving every family in need,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools.
The Mobile Food Pantry will be held on Friday, November 15th at First Baptist Church of Manchester, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, Tennessee 37355. Doors open at 9 AM and is a first come, first serve opportunity. This program is for families who have a student enrolled in the Coffee County Schools or Manchester City Schools System.
For questions, contact Taylor Rayfield, Coordinator of Family Resource for Coffee County Schools at (931) 222-1066, or BJ Sylvia, Coordinator of Family Resource for Manchester City Schools at (931) 728-3412.