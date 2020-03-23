Coffee County, Manchester City Schools will remain closed through April 12

Both Coffee County and Manchester school systems announced Monday that they will remain closed through April 12.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed in the future,” said Manchester Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn.
The announcement extends the closure of both systems, which began on Monday, March 16. The closure also includes both systems spring break dates.
