Coffee County, Manchester City Schools receive TDOE grants for CTE programs

The Tennessee Department of Education is pleased to announce that 96 school districts across the state have been awarded a total of $3.7 million to support the implementation of high-quality career-focused programs and instruction for Tennessee students.
Locally, the Coffee County School system received grant funds for CTE Equipment and Industry Certified Exam Fees. The City of Manchester received funding for a middle school CTE program at Westwood Middle and CTE equipment.
Funds from the Perkins Reserve Consolidated Grant are awarded annually to districts to start and improve career and technical education (CTE) programs, with priority given to rural areas of the state and areas with a large number of CTE students. More than three-million dollars from the grant will be awarded to districts to support programs focusing on the following needs:
- Creating new middle school CTE and career exploration programs
- Purchasing industry-grade equipment for fields including advanced manufacturing, health science, and STEM
- Supporting instructor licensure and testing site accreditation to assist with the the attainment of industry-recognized certifications
- Providing financial assistance to students to defray the cost of certification exams
- Developing occupational teacher mentorship programs
An additional $528,000 will be used to support the initiatives outlined in the attached graph.
TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn says, “It’s important that Tennessee students not only get a quality education, but that education culminates in a meaningful and rewarding career for each and every student. By allocating money to CTE programs, we’re providing local districts with the resources they need to ensure all students are able to successfully continue in college, career and technical programs that feed directly into their chosen careers.”
“Ensuring students have the skills and resources needed to succeed is one of my administration’s top priorities,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I believe that high schools need to look different and offer students multiple pathways to success and these grants will allow local districts to do just that.”