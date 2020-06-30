Coffee County man wanted for murder has been captured

Brent Moon – who was wanted out of Franklin County for a homicide that occurred on Saturday – has been captured after he was located at a residence in Rutherford County Tuesday.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, Murfreesboro Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department were able to team up to locate Moon, a resident of Coffee County, at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Moon was taken into custody and charged with homicide. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail with a bond to be set at a hearing on Aug. 3.
Authorities began searching for Moon after a shooting in Estill Springs Saturday that left one person dead.
