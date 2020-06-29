Coffee County man wanted for murder; authorities asking for help

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for Brent Moon, of Tullahoma.
Moon is listed as a person of interest in a homicide that occurred at 1356 Pleasant Grove Rd. in Estill Springs Saturday night, June 27.
According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Moon appeared at the Pleasant Grove residence and asked to speak to James Eric Hanger. Moon allegedly entered the residence and, after a short period of time, two unidentified black males entered the residence wearing all black clothing and black masks.
According to witness accounts, one of the assailants produced a weapon and started to demand money. A struggle began for control of the weapon, according to witnesses, and a round was fired that struck Mr. Hanger, who later died.
Moon has an active warrant for first degree murder and should not be approached. If you spot Brent Moon or are aware of his whereabouts, call law enforcement immediately. You can call the Franklin County Sheriff’s communication at 931-967-2331 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s communications at 931-728-9555.
Sell with Shanelle!
Shanelle Gray with RE/MAX 1st Realty in Manchester has the experience to get your home sold and sold quickly on this red-hot market! Call her today at 931-728-5552.