Coffee County man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Manchester man has passed away after a fatal single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
According to a preliminary report obtained from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, deceased is Phil Baugh, age 49, of Manchester.
According to THP, Baugh was traveling south on Walden Ridge Rd. in a Ford F450 when his vehicle went off the roadway to the left, continued off the roadway and struck a tree head on. The vehicle came to a final rest against the tree. The crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Baugh was wearing his seat belt.
