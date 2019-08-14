Coffee County library parking lots to be paved

Those who visit the Coffee County Manchester Public Library and the Lannom Memorial Library in Tullahoma will soon notice improved parking, as the Coffee County’s budget and finance committee approved funding to pave the parking lot.
Rogers Group entered the low bid for the project at $55,000 with Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival covering approximately $32,000 of that project, according to the Manchester Times.
The County government will cover the remainder of the project with $23,000 from the capital projects fund.