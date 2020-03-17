Coffee County libraries shut down to the public

Beginning at noon on March 17 through 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, both the Coffee County Manchester Public Library and the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library will be closed to the public.
All library programming, community outreach events and meeting room reservations are suspended.
According to library officials, if you have library materials checked out or slated for pickup, the library is extending all pickup and return dates to Wednesday, April 1. Meanwhile, there remains a catalog of ebooks, eaudiobooks, streaming video and other digital resources. WiFi is available in the library parking lots.
“We regret any inconvenience today’s decision might cause, but we appreciate your understanding and always appreciate your support. We regret closing our doors but believe this is the most responsible course of action as we encourage customers and staff to use best practices and will shorten the run of COVID-19 in our community.
“We know our libraries are a valued resource for so many readers and supporters. We want to resume full operations as quickly and safely as possible. To that end, we will work closely with the health department, EMA and the mayor’s office and look forward to welcoming everyone back when we reopen.”