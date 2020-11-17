Coffee County law enforcement recognized for SIU narcotics work

A Special Investigation Unit comprised of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Police Department and Tullahoma Police Department has been recognized for its narcotics work.
The group has been awarded the Community Changing Award from the Tennessee narcotics Officer Association for its work in arresting drug dealers.
This award stems from the work in arresting dealers and indictments for fentanyl overdose deaths.
The SIU has put in work that has resulted in 38 individuals being indicted in the Tennessee Eastern District Federal Court System with more expected to follow. Also, these investigations have resulted in approximately $1,074,000 in illegal narcotics seized and taken out of the local communities.
This unit has also investigated 10 overdose deaths and is in the process of prosecuting those responsible for the deaths of the individuals related to the sale of fentanyl-laced narcotics.