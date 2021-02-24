Coffee County Judge Craig Johnson announces retirement from the bench

After serving 23 years as a judge in Coffee County, Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson on Tuesday announced that he plans to retire.
First elected in 1998, Johnson has served nearly three full terms as a judge. His retirement will be effective in May of this year.
“First, I want to express my appreciation to the people of Coffee County who have continually voted for me for three consecutive terms of office and 24 years of service to the State of Tennessee,” Johnson said in a letter. “It has been a great honor to have served the citizens of this District.
“Second, I want to thank my wife Marybeth and family for their support through the years. I also want to thank all of the consummate legal, clerk’s staff, and law enforcement professionals that I have worked with throughout my career. Since first being elected at age 34 back in 1998, I have come to realize what a special area of the State we live in.
“My current plan is to open my own law practice here in Coffee County, so that I can continue to serve, and to pursue other opportunities such as mediation and arbitration. Now that I have retired from two careers (military and judicial), I will also be spending more time with my family and friends.”