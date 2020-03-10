Coffee County Home & Garden Show set for May 16

Go ahead and mark your calendars for Saturday, May 16th. Thunder Radio will host the Coffee County Home and Garden Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds. You can expect over 30 vendors related to your home, financing, home improvement, cleaning, renovating, furniture supply, landscaping, inflatables for the kids and so much more, as well as over $500 worth of door prizes to be given away. The event is free to the public. There are a few vendor slots that remain – interested parties should contact Thunder Radio at 931-728-1320. Click here to like Thunder Radio on Facebook and get event updates.
