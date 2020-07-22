Coffee County High School releases procedures for Aug. 3 return to school

Coffee County Central High School released its plans and guidelines to begin the 2020-2021 school year on time, August 3 with orientation.
First and foremost, students should register online before orientation on Aug. 3. You can register online here:
If you do not have internet access, call 931-723-5159. Those choosing virtual learning must do so by July 24.
Here are some of the guidelines that will be followed at CHS this year.
1 – students temperatures will be checked daily. Students with temperatures 100.4 or higher will be taken to an isolated room and evaluated further.
2 – desks, technology equipment and other shared items will be disinfected daily
3 – restrooms will be cleaned multiple times each day
4 – students will spread out in the cafeteria and gym when arriving to avoid congestion
5 – students will take new routes during class changes to avoid congestion
6 – students can eat lunch outside in order to lessen people in cafeteria
7 – students will have lessons on proper hygiene
8 – masks are recommended, but not required
9 – water bottles are recommended.