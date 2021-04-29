Coffee County Health Dept. announces walk-in options for vaccines

The Coffee County Health Department announced today it is offering walk-in options for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are still available but not required.
The Coffee County, Tullahoma, Health Department is open Monday: 4:30-6:30 PM, Tuesday & Thursday: 1:30-3:30 PM, Wednesday: 9:00-11:00 AM, and Friday:7:00-9:00 AM for COVID-19 vaccine administration. Additionally, the Coffee County, Manchester, Health Department is open Monday: 1:30-3:30 PM, Tuesday; 3:30-6:30 PM, Wednesday & Thursday: 9:00-11:00 AM, and Friday: 7:00-9:00 AM for COVID-19 vaccine administration. For questions, individuals can call the Coffee County Health Department hotline at 931-490-8312.
Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Coffee County Health Department for a walk-in appointment, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.
