Coffee County Health Department offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

The Coffee County Health Department will offer booster doses of COVID vaccine to certain populations.
A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who meet these criteria:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
More information on the CDC’s recommendation for a booster dose is available online.
COFFEE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT will offer COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose at the Manchester location, 800 Parks Street and the Tullahoma location, 615 Wilson Avenue from 8:00am-4:30pm. Appointments are not required. Additional vaccine providers offering the Pfizer vaccine can be found by visiting http://www.vaccines.gov. Patients do not need to prove their diagnosis or health condition to be eligible for the booster dose.
