Coffee County has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19; over 200 negative tests performed

Coffee County’s cases of COVID-19 continue on a slow uptick, as Tennessee Department of Health confirmed Monday that Coffee County has seven confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 210 negative tests performed within Coffee County, according to TDH.
Across the state, there are 3,802 total confirmed cases out of 47,350 tests performed. There have been 65 deaths and 352 hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, in Manchester, the recycling at Manchester City Hall has been suspended indefinitely. However, according to the Manchester Mayor’s office, all other roadside pickup and garbage pickup remains on schedule.
Also, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been cancelled.