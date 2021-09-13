Coffee County government evaluating redistricting plans; due at end of year

With latest Census data now available and significant growth evident in Coffee County, government officials are now in the process of evaluating Coffee County Commission Districts.
Redistricting plans for all 95 Tennessee counties must be adopted by January 1, 2022.
Currently, there are 21 County Commission Districts with 1 commissioner per district in the county government. Districts 2, 3 and 4 (Manchester area districts) are currently showing as overpopulated versus the ideal population , according to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (TCT). District 3 is currently about 19.1 percent overpopulated, according to TCT.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell said the county re-districting committee’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 in the commission meeting room at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
“We are looking at a few different models,” explained Cordell. “We may be going from 21 districts down to 7 and then have 2 or 3 commissioners per district. That is one option. When I spoke with CTAS (County Technical Advisory Service), we have the highest number of commissioners in our 12 country area.”
“In Hickman County, they have 7 districts and they had three commissioners per district but they switched to two per precinct.”