Coffee County good Samaritans collect 3 semi-truck loads of donations for flood victims

Leaders with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Manchester Fire Department and Circuit Court Clerk’s office set out earlier this week to collect one tractor trailer load of items to take to flood victims in Humphreys County.
Goal accomplished – and then some.
Overrun with donations from Coffee County good Samaritans and donations pouring in from counties as far away as Lincoln County, organizers took three tractor trailers full of donations to Humphreys County late Wednesday afternoon. Items donated ran the gamut from dog and cat food to diapers, foods, Gatorade, shovels, sun screens, hygiene items, water and other necessities.
Reactions poured in on the Thunder Radio Facebook page from flood victims in Humphreys County.
“Man this brought tears to my eyes. Thank you so much, Coffee County, we need it, our town is destroyed,” said Lisa Mullinax.
Added Jenny Ross: “Thank you so much for helping our town.”
Humphreys County was destroyed by flooding over the weekend, with up to 18 inches of rain falling in a 24-hour period – shattering rainfall amount records for one day in Tennessee.