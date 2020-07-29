Coffee County Fair will continue forward in September; adjustments to be announced next week

The Coffee County Fair Association has announced that the 2020 fair will continue forward this year on its original dates: Sept. 19-26.
The board met late into the night Tuesday, July 28, and agreed to continue with the fair despite other fairs in the area cancelling, including Warren County.
“We met until about midnight last night getting this all worked out,” said Stewart Little with the fair board.
In a Facebook post, the fair said: “This year’s fair will look a little different, but we wanted to try to bring back some normalcy to our community.”
Little said that the board will meet again on Monday, Aug. 3, to work out final details of what this year’s event might look like.
“We will figure out what we will keep and what we might have to do away with to keep up with social distancing guidelines,” explained Little.