Coffee County Fair starts Saturday with pageants

The Coffee County Fair starts Saturday, Sept. 14. The midway events and rides will not begin until Monday, Sept. 16.

Saturday will be the well-known beauty pageants. Miss Teen Coffee County will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the Fairest of the Fair will be at 8 Saturday night.

Sunday will be full of baby shows: 0-6 months at 1 p.m., 6-12 months at 2 p.m., 12-18 months at 3 p.m., 18-24 months at 4 p.m., and the 2-3 years toddler show is at 5 p.m.

Be sure to stay tuned to Thunder Radio news next week as we highlight each day’s events on the news. You can also see a digital copy of the fair book by clicking here.  