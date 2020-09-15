Coffee County Fair opens on Monday

Coffee County Fair opens its gates next week.
The annual fair will look slightly different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with no pageants this year. However, midway rides will proceed as usual and entertainment will be available every night.
When it comes to midway rides, Monday will be fun night – tickets only for rides. Tuesday will be $20 hand stamp day from 6 p.m. until closing. Wednesday will be dollar a ride day. Thursday will be two for one rides. Friday will be $20 hand stamp during the day (10 a.m. until 5 p.m.) and Saturday will be 2 for $22 hand stamps.
In the grandstands, Duck River Dance will perform at 6 p.m. Monday, American Superstars at 7 p.m. Tuesday, By Faith at 7 p.m. Wednesday, talent show at 6:30 p.m Thursday and Rubiks Groove at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Tractor pulls will be Friday and Saturday night.