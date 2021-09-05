Coffee County Fair extends pageant entry deadline

Coffee County Fair officials have announced that deadline has been extended to postmark entries into the Coffee County Fair beauty pageants, baby and toddler shows.
The deadline to enter and avoid late fees is now Sept. 7. The final deadline is Sept. 9. Entries postmarked by Sept. 7 avoid late fees.
Print and mail in entry forms with birth certificate and entry fee. If you can not print, a form can be printed at the fair office at 99 Lakeview Dr..
All entries can be turned in at the office as well. Entries must be postmarked by Sept. 7 to avoid late fees and Sept.9 postmark is the absolute deadline. Your child will not be registered unless all required items needed are turned in.
Forms are below and the entire Coffee County Fairbook can be found here.