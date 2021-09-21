Coffee County Fair continues on Wednesday

The 164th annual Coffee County Fair will continue on Wednesday, with plenty of fun and entertainment planned.
When it comes to midway rides, it is $2 per ride day. Ride all rides for $2 apiece. You can also get $1 off your gate admission by bringing a canned food item.
In the livestock barn, the open dairy cattle show begins at 6 p.m. Senior day will begin at 9 a.m. and Rubiks Groove will be entertaining at the grand stand area beginning at 7 p.m.
The Coffee County Fair is located at 99 Lakeview Dr. and runs through Saturday. Click here for the complete fair book.