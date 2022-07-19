Coffee County Fair announces opening ceremonies set for Sept. 3

This fall will mark the 165th anniversary of the Coffee County Fair and organizers plan to kick off the festivities with official opening ceremonies on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Fair dates moved up this year to the first full week of September – a couple of weeks earlier than traditional fair week. Fair will run Sept. 3-10, with midway rides beginning on Sept. 5.
Opening ceremonies will be at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. There will be guest speakers and a short ceremony to commemorate the 165th year of the fair.
Coffee County Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive in Manchester.