Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County faces severe weather risk Saturday; tornado watch issued

Graphic from National Weather Service.

UPDATE AT 9:30 A.M. SATURDAY – A tornado watch that includes Coffee County has been issued until 1 p.m. Saturday

Most all of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, is under a “slight risk” of severe weather Saturday (Jan. 11), according to the National Weather Service office in Nashville.

A strong line of storms is approaching from the west has prompted a tornado watch that includes Coffee County and many other areas of the midstate until 1 p.m.

According to NWS, the main threat is winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes are possible south of Interstate 40. NWS expects storms to reach the Coffee County area by approximately noon.

During severe weather, Thunder Radio will break in to regular programming live at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and streaming here.