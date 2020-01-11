Coffee County faces severe weather risk Saturday; tornado watch issued

UPDATE AT 9:30 A.M. SATURDAY – A tornado watch that includes Coffee County has been issued until 1 p.m. Saturday
Most all of Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, is under a “slight risk” of severe weather Saturday (Jan. 11), according to the National Weather Service office in Nashville.
A strong line of storms is approaching from the west has prompted a tornado watch that includes Coffee County and many other areas of the midstate until 1 p.m.
According to NWS, the main threat is winds and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes are possible south of Interstate 40. NWS expects storms to reach the Coffee County area by approximately noon.
During severe weather, Thunder Radio will break in to regular programming live at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and streaming here.