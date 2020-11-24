Coffee County Explorers learn handcuff, radio techniques with sheriff’s department

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Hassan Peterson and other officials spent time Monday with members of the Coffee County Explorers Post 1935.
The explorer program is designed for students to understand the basics of law enforcement. On Monday, members trained in handcuffing techniques. Interviewing victims and radio procedures.
The Coffee County Explorer Post 1935 name comes from the same year Ben McCullough was killed in the line of duty in Coffee County – August 10, 1935.
(A Coffee County Explorer practices his handcuffing skills on Daniel Ray with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department).