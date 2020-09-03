Coffee County Veterans Association to host Patiot Day ceremony

A Patriot Day Ceremony will be held at the Manchester Square on Friday,
September 11th, starting at 6 PM. The event will include a commemoration
honoring the victims of Sept 11th as well as recognizing the contributions
made by our local fire, police and emergency medical technician departments.
Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. Organizers say that social distancing will be
observed and ask that you please wear a mask if you have one.
The event is being presented by the Coffee County Veterans Association,
comprised of American Legion Gold Post 78; Disabled American Veterans
Chapter 90; Marine Corps League Detachment 1128; and Veterans of Foreign
Wars All-American Post 10904.