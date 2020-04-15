Coffee County COVID cases up to 13

Tennessee now has 6,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one more in Coffee County, with 13 cases now in Coffee County.
Statewide, there have been 135 confirmed deaths, 663 hospitalizations and 2,196 people classified as recovered. There have been 80,896 tests performed for the virus. In Coffee County, there have been 334 people who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.
.
Don't miss important news
Thunder Radio sends a FREE daily newsletter to your email every morning with news that matters to you. And NO junk mail!