Coffee County COVID-19 update Wednesday, Sept. 9

There are currently 108 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of Wednesday afternoon. This number is the same as the previous day. However, there has been an additional COVID-19 related death reported in Coffee County, bringing the total to eight.
Since testing began in March, there have been 848 total cases of the virus in Coffee County. The population of the county is estimated at 57,000.
Across the state, active cases dipped by approximately 735 on Wednesday. There are currently 862 people in the state hospitalized with COVID-19 related complications.