Coffee County COVID-19 update Tuesday, Sept. 8

There are 108 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health. This is 22 fewer cases than the previous day.
There have been 836 cases in Coffee County since March. Of these, 721 have either recovered or are inactive. Seven people have passed away, leaving 108 active cases. Coffee County’s estimated population is 57,000.
Across the state, there are 1,334 fewer cases reported Tuesday than Monday. TDH reported that fewer new cases may be reported on this day because of a drop in testing over Labor Day.