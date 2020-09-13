Coffee County COVID-19 update Sunday, Sept. 13

There are 147 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of Sunday afternoon, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
There have been nine deaths reported in Coffee County that are COVID-19 related.
Since March, there have been a total of 925 cases of the virus in Coffee County. The estimated population of Coffee County is 57,000.
Across the state of Tennessee, active cases went down by 1,279 over the weekend, according to TDH. Currently, there are 696 hospitalizations related to the virus across the state. This is 109 fewer on Sunday than on Saturday.