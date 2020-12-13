Coffee County COVID-19 update: Sunday, Dec. 13

On Sunday, Tennessee reported 62 new COVID-19 related deaths and 11,352 new diagnosed cases of the virus statewide.
As of Sunday afternoon, there are 604 active cases of the virus in Coffee County, according to TDH. There have bee 48 deaths in Coffee County that are COVID-19 related, according to TDH.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell is among those who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.
Among school-aged children, there have been 75 cases of the virus reported in the past 14 days, according to TDH.
Also in COVID-19 related news: Beginning Monday, Dec. 14, Warren County High School and Warren County middle school will move to remote learning through the end of Christmas break.
TESTING CHANGES
Drive thru COVID-19 testing moving to Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Dec. 21.
Beginning Dec. 21, the Coffee County Health Department will no longer offer COVID-19 drive-through testing on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Drive through testing will still be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On other days, the Department of Health will provide a self-testing alternative. In order to use a home collection kit you must be at least 18-years old, have a smart phone to register yourself, watch an instructional video and have a valid email address.
According to TDH, the self-test will take at least 15 minutes. You will complete the test, including the nasal swab, in your car at the health department and you will leave the swab with the department to ship for testing.
Testing through the health department remains at no charge. Contact 931-723-5134 with questions.