Coffee County COVID-19 update Monday, Sept. 14

There are now 175 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County as of Monday afternoon, according to numbers provided by Tennessee Department of Health.
This is an increase of 28 cases from the previous day. There have been 9 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Coffee County.
Since March, there have been 959 cases of the virus reported in Coffee County. Coffee County’s total estimated population is 57,000.
Across the state, there was an increase of 1,488 cases from Sunday to Monday, according to TDH.