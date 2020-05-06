Coffee County COVID-19 numbers remain steady

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 13,938 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee,. Of these, 6,564 are marked as recovered, leaving approximately 7,374 active cases, about 100 more than the previous day. There have been 239 confirmed deaths and 1,221 hospitalizations. In total, there have been 227,101 total tests performed.
In Coffee County, numbers remain steady from the prior day. There are 45 confirmed cases, with 21 recoveries – leaving 24 active cases in Coffee County. There have been 1,257 negative tests performed.