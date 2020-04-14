Coffee County COVID-19 cases now at 12

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone up by one number here in Coffee County, with Tennessee Department of Health reporting there are now 12 cases here.
The number of confirmed cases statewide is now at 5,823, with 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations and 1,969 people classified as recovered. Statewide, there have been 78,831 tests administered. There have been 332 negative tests performed in Coffee County.
As a reminder, Governor Bill Lee on Monday extended his executive stay-at-home order through the end of the month.
