Coffee County County District Attorney faces Scrutiny after Anti-Gay Marriage Comments
Northcott said in a video last year at Christian conference that if there is domestic violence in a marriage involving a gay couple, he would not prosecute it as domestic violence because he does not recognize the marriage.
The video was posted by the political blog TNHoller on Monday.
In Tennessee, domestic violence crimes carry heavier, more serious penalties than other assaults.
Northcott added in the video from last year, “social engineers on the Supreme Court decided we now have homosexual marriage, and I disagree with them.”
In May, Northcott was also questioned last month for a Facebook comment he made about Muslims, saying that Islam is “evil, violent and against God’s truth.”
When Northcott was contacted by WMSR News for a comment the district attorney decided not a statement at this time.