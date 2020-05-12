Coffee County continues to be among tops for Census response in Tennessee

Coffee County continues to show high self-response to the United States Census through online, mail and telephone avenues.
As of Tuesday, the self-response rate of Coffee County is at 65.6 percent. That is good enough for fifth best response rate in the entire state of Tennessee. Coffee County has remained in the top five for self-response since the census began accepting responses in March.
Williamson County leads the way in Tennessee with a self response rate of 71.6, about six percent ahead of Coffee County.
Coffee County is ahead of the state response rate of 58.6 and the national rate of 58.7.
If you have not yet filled out your census, you can do so by clicking here. You can also complete your Census by calling 1-800-354-7271 or filling out the form you received in the mail.
If you do not self-response, someone will knock on your door to obtain the information.
The Census, which is completed every 10 years and mandated by the US Constitution, helps to determine funding for hospitals, schools, transportation, grants and other important projects. In Coffee County, it is estimated that for every person who is not counted, we will miss out on about $11,000 in federal funding that will not go toward local projects. This money will instead need to be accounted for through local tax revenues.
Complete your Census Today
Click here to complete your 2020 Census. You don’t need your Census ID, just your home address to get started. It only takes a few minutes to complete.