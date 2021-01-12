Coffee County Commissioner Todd Crockett to vacate seat

In an email to Coffee County commissioners, other elected officials and county employees, commissioner Todd Crockett has announced that he is vacating his elected seat.
Crockett serves in District 3. He is stepping down effective Feb. 1 after accepting a new job offer. His email reads as follows:
“Fellow commissioners, elected members and county employees this is to inform you I will be stepping down effective Feb 1, 2021. I am taking a position with the Air Force at Warner Robbins AFB in Georgia. It has been an honor serving the people of this county and serving with all of you. I have developed many friendships and I hope to continue through correspondence. I wish all of you the best of luck in your endeavors. God bless. “