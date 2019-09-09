Coffee County Commission set to meet Tuesday

The Coffee County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza. There are several items on the agenda, one of them is voting to fill the empty seat in District 8 – a seat that was vacated by Emily Howes, who moved from the district earlier this year.
According to the Coffee County Mayor’s office, those who expressed interest in the positions to the mayor’s office were Jeff Keele, Kevin York and Tim Brown. The commission will need to approve a replacement. The meeting is at 6 p.m. and open to the public.