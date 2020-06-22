Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Coffee County Commission set to meet Tuesday

The Coffee County Commission will have a full commission session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Items of note on the agenda include the 2020-2021 proposed budget. The meeting will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 23, 2020 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A

1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business

2. Invocation

3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

4. Roll Call

5. Approve agenda.

6. Public Comments

7. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.

8. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation

9. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Sanitation/Rural Solid Waste
c. Water Wastewater Authority
d. Other

10. Unfinished Business

11. New Business
a. Budget Amendments
b. School Budget Amendments
c. 2020-2021 Proposed Budget
d. Other

*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.

12. Statements & Announcements

13. Adjournment