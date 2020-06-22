Coffee County Commission set to meet Tuesday

The Coffee County Commission will have a full commission session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23. Items of note on the agenda include the 2020-2021 proposed budget. The meeting will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 23, 2020 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Public Comments
7. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
8. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
9. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Sanitation/Rural Solid Waste
c. Water Wastewater Authority
d. Other
10. Unfinished Business
11. New Business
a. Budget Amendments
b. School Budget Amendments
c. 2020-2021 Proposed Budget
d. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
12. Statements & Announcements
13. Adjournment