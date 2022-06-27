Coffee County Commission meeting set for Tuesday

Full Coffee County Commission is set to meet Tuesday night, June 28. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St. The public is invited to attend.

Agenda below:

A G E N D A

  1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
  1. Invocation

3.      Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag

  1. Roll Call
  1. Approve agenda.
  1. Public Comments
  1. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
  1. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
  • Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
  1. Unfinished Business
  1. New Business

a.    Resolution 2022-22 – Resolution to Construct a New Coffee County Consolidated

Health Department in the Coffee County Joint Industrial park

b.    Resolution 2022-23 – Resolution to Increase the Level of Purchasing Authority of the 

             Coffee County Full Time Purchasing Agent

c.    Budget Amendments

  • Revised General Fund, Ambulance and Capital Project Funds
  • Resolution 2022-24 – A Resolution making Appropriation for the Various Funds, Departments, Institutions, Offices and Agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.
  • Resolution 2022-25 – Resolution Setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022.
  • Resolution 2022-26 – Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2021-38 which designated the site for the new Coffee County Animal Control Facility.

*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.

*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.

  1. Statements & Announcements
  1. Adjournment