Coffee County Commission meeting set for Tuesday

Full Coffee County Commission is set to meet Tuesday night, June 28. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St. The public is invited to attend.
Agenda below:
A G E N D A
- Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
- Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
- Roll Call
- Approve agenda.
- Public Comments
- Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
- Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
- Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
a. Resolution 2022-22 – Resolution to Construct a New Coffee County Consolidated
Health Department in the Coffee County Joint Industrial park
b. Resolution 2022-23 – Resolution to Increase the Level of Purchasing Authority of the
Coffee County Full Time Purchasing Agent
c. Budget Amendments
- Revised General Fund, Ambulance and Capital Project Funds
- Resolution 2022-24 – A Resolution making Appropriation for the Various Funds, Departments, Institutions, Offices and Agencies of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.
- Resolution 2022-25 – Resolution Setting the Tax Levy in Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2022.
- Resolution 2022-26 – Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2021-38 which designated the site for the new Coffee County Animal Control Facility.
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
- Statements & Announcements
- Adjournment