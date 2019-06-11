Coffee County Commission is Tuesday Night at 6pm

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 11, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m.
AGENDA
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Other
9. Unfinished Business
a. Resolution 2019-10 – Adoption of the State Approved Hotel/Motel Tax
10. New Business
a. Resolution 2019-11 – Resolution to amend the 1974 Interlocal Agreement among Coffee County, the cities of Manchester and Tullahoma, and the Coffee County Emergency Communications District to provide for the Chairman of the district Board of Directors to serve as an Ex Officio member of the Consolidated Communications Committee
b. School Budget Amendments
c. Budget Amendments
d. Exit 105 Sewer Project Discussion
e. Coffee County Fund Balance Policy
f. 2020 Proposed Fiscal Budget
g. County Legislative Body Work Sessions instead of Caucus’ discussion.
h. Resolution 2019-12 – Resolution to amend Coffee County Zoning Resolution No. 2006-39 to rezone a tract of land at 3014 Hillsboro Highway and the front 150 feet of a tract of land located at 3204 McMinnville Highway from RS-1, Low-Density Residential District, to C-2, General Commercial District.
i. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment