Coffee County close to passing prior Census response rate; still time to respond

Coffee County’s 2020 self-response rate continues to be among tops in the state.
In fact, Coffee County’s 2020 response rate is just .6 percent shy of surpassing the 2010 self-response rate of 70%.
Currently, Coffee County is sixth in the entire state for highest self-response rate. If you have yet to respond, you can still do so. By responding, you help to ensure an accurate count for Coffee County, which will ensure more federal money will be allocated to this area for transportation, school funding and other areas. One study shows that for every person who is not counted, Coffee County will miss out on about $11,000 in federal funding.
Respond by telephone at 1-844-330-2020 or online by clicking here. If you do not self-respond, you will soon be visited by a census taker.