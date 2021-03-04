Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center receives 30K grant

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center received a grant from The Healing Trust, which awarded funds totaling $751,900 in its most recent grant cycle.
The Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center grant was for $30,000 and will be used to help support intervention services that the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center provides for children who are possible victims of abuse and their non-offending families in Coffee County. In 2020, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center helped more children than ever before through forensic interviews, mental health services and family advocacy services in addition to providing prevention programs in the community.
“We are deeply grateful for the life changing work done by these 17 grantee partners, “said President & CEO Kristen Keely-Dinger. “Their commitment to improving the health of the most vulnerable members of our community is inspiring.” The mission of The Healing Trust, a private grant making foundation, is the sacred work of fostering healing and wholeness for vulnerable populations through strategic investing, philanthropy, and advocacy.
Recipients of the contributions include non-profit organizations from 40 counties in Middle Tennessee that focus on advocacy, physical health, mental health, recovery from alcohol and drug abuse or healing from abuse, neglect, and violence. This year’s grants bring the collective grant making of The Healing Trust to over $96 million since 2002. The Trust, while created out of the sale of Baptist Hospital to Ascension Health/St. Thomas Health Services, is a private, independent foundation and is not affiliated with the St. Thomas Health Services or the St. Thomas Health Services Fund.